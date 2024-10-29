Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) and JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Financial Survey

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) and JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Destination XL Group and JD Sports Fashion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 JD Sports Fashion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Destination XL Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.74%. Given Destination XL Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than JD Sports Fashion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

73.5% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Destination XL Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Destination XL Group and JD Sports Fashion”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $496.64 million 0.32 $27.85 million $0.38 7.21 JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Destination XL Group has higher revenue and earnings than JD Sports Fashion.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and JD Sports Fashion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group 3.11% 11.10% 4.54% JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Destination XL Group beats JD Sports Fashion on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens under various private labels. The company offers its products under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL outlets. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands. The company also operates online business. In addition, it licenses fashion brands and operates fitness centers; operates as online own label women's fashion retailer; and manufactures and distributes professional fitness equipment. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain and the Canary Islands, Sweden, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bury, the United Kingdom. JD Sports Fashion plc is a subsidiary of Pentland Group Limited.

