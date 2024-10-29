DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $1,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.5 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $205.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average is $210.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DKS

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.