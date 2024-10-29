Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Up 66.5% in October

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,400 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the September 30th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 56.4% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3042 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.