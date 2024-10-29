Dover (NYSE:DOV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $227.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

Shares of DOV opened at $192.46 on Monday. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $195.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

