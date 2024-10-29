Dover (NYSE:DOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

NYSE DOV opened at $192.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.42. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $195.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 379,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Dover by 14.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Dover by 48.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

