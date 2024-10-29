Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) versus Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Head-To-Head Survey

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Drone Delivery Canada and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming -2.83% 2.17% 1.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming $1.38 billion 0.50 $3.19 million ($0.08) -82.88

This table compares Drone Delivery Canada and Corsair Gaming”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Drone Delivery Canada.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Drone Delivery Canada and Corsair Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Corsair Gaming 0 2 3 0 2.60

Corsair Gaming has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 59.88%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Drone Delivery Canada on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution. It serves governments; commercial and industrial applications, such as emergency services, medical, last-mile delivery, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, parcel delivery, postal mail, and military/security; and indigenous and non-indigenous remote communities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, gaming monitors, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators, as well as digital services. It sells its products through e-retail, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels and distributors. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was formerly known as Corsair Components (Cayman) Ltd and changed its name to Corsair Gaming, Inc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

