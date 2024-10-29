DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $145.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,205 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,066,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

