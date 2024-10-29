Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet has set its FY24 guidance at $1.00-1.04 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.000-1.040 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on DNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

