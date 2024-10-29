e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $207.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.