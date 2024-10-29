East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $3,961,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 197.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $852,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

