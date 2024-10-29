eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $71.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $226,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in eBay by 33.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 321,112 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

