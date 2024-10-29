Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE EW opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.