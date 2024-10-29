Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

