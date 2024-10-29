Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.29 and traded as high as $21.20. Endesa shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 560 shares traded.

Endesa Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

