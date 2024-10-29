Energy Recovery (ERII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

ERII stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.23. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO David W. Moon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERII

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.