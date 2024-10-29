Energy Recovery (ERII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Energy Recovery Price Performance
ERII stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.23. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.
