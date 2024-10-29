Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MMSI Q1 Earnings

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $95.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.94 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.