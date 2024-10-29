Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $469.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

