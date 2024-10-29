Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 408.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,085 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 159,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 55,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDV stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

