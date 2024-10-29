Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 39 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

HD opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $399.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.61 and its 200-day moving average is $360.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.96 and a 1-year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

