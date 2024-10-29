First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Stake Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,176,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter.

FPEI stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

