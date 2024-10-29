Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 2,000 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares in the company, valued at $617,371,146. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,371,146. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,032 shares of company stock worth $13,720,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

