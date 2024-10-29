Forsta AP Fonden Buys 5,300 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in State Street by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,251 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 541.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 634,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 596,567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,238,000 after purchasing an additional 479,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

About State Street



State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

