Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.65.

GPN opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

