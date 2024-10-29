Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,886 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,971 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after purchasing an additional 700,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 587,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

