Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,640,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,346,000 after buying an additional 561,565 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,940,000 after buying an additional 566,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 2,979,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

