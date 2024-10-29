Forsta AP Fonden Has $209.51 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 997.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,876 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $209,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,910 shares in the company, valued at $195,873,037.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

AVGO opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.