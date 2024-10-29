Forsta AP Fonden Has $7 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 69.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 41.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.97.

NYSE:EQR opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

