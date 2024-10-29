Forsta AP Fonden Sells 14,400 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,832 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,588,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $122,603,000 after buying an additional 1,167,033 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,326 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

