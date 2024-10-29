Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 118 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in Xylem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 80,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Xylem by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 75,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.30.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

