Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,259 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in General Mills by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,870.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock worth $4,657,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

