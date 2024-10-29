Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,049,994 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.39. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Snowflake to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

