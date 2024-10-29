Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get eBay alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.