Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 42.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,590. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $423,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $294,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,590. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,398 shares of company stock worth $23,238,106. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $101.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $115.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -223.26%.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

