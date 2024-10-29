Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.