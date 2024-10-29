Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.41.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

