FS Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend and Releases Earnings Report

Get alerts:

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) recently disclosed its operational and financial updates in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As the parent company of 1st Security Bank of Washington, FS Bancorp unveiled its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company’s quarterly earnings release, made public on October 22, 2024, has been provided alongside this 8-K filing as Exhibit 99.1.

The document also revealed that on the same date, FS Bancorp’s Board of Directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.027 per share for its common stock. This dividend is slated for payment on November 21, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the market’s close on November 7, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders eagerly anticipate the upcoming dividend distribution, reflecting FS Bancorp’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and maintaining steady corporate growth. The company’s emphasis on providing returns to its shareholders demonstrates its confidence in its financial standing and strategic direction moving forward.

For further details regarding FS Bancorp’s financial performance and dividend disbursement schedule, interested parties can access the relevant 8-K filing on the SEC’s official website. This comprehensive information provides insight into FS Bancorp’s recent developments, offering transparency to investors and the broader financial community.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FS Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories