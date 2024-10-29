GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $293,699,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $298.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.71.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

