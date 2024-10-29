General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $55.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,137 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $411,052,000 after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after purchasing an additional 492,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.