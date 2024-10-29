GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

