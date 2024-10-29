GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 100,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,638 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 51,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.82.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

PANW opened at $362.35 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.81 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,452 shares of company stock valued at $118,643,279 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.