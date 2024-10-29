GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

