Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.12. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 23,140 shares traded.

Glacier Media Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.53 million for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Media Company Profile

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.

