GoDaddy (GDDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GDDY opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.07. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $167.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,637,509.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,637,509.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,931. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.54.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

