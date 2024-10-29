Goldstein Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

