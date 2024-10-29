Head to Head Analysis: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) vs. Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) and Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Annovis Bio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $2.60 billion 1.01 -$83.99 million ($0.56) -15.25 Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$56.20 million ($5.75) -1.69

Annovis Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amneal Pharmaceuticals. Amneal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annovis Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Annovis Bio 0 1 5 1 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Annovis Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. Annovis Bio has a consensus target price of $32.17, indicating a potential upside of 231.62%. Given Annovis Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Annovis Bio is more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Annovis Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals -6.72% 1,235.03% 4.64% Annovis Bio N/A -876.22% -374.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Annovis Bio beats Amneal Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products. The Specialty segment develops, promotes, sells, and distributes pharmaceutical products with focus on central nervous system disorders, including Parkinson's disease, and endocrine disorders. This segment also provides Rytary, an oral capsule formulation of carbidopa-levodopa to treat Parkinson's disease, post-encephalitic parkinsonism, and parkinsonism; Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and IPX203, a pipeline product for Parkinson's disease. The AvKARE segment offers pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. This segment also distributes bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names; and packages and distributes pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. It sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Annovis Bio

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases. It is also developing ANVS405, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 efficacy studies, an intravenous drug for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials, an orally administered drug to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.