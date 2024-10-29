Head-To-Head Comparison: Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP) & Its Competitors

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) is one of 83 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mobile Infrastructure to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile Infrastructure Competitors 270 1349 1212 45 2.36

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mobile Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million -$25.12 million -1.09 Mobile Infrastructure Competitors $12.02 billion -$109.42 million 57.20

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mobile Infrastructure’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mobile Infrastructure. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49% Mobile Infrastructure Competitors -352.52% -2.37% -0.54%

Risk & Volatility

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure’s peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure peers beat Mobile Infrastructure on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

