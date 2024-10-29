Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.90 and traded as low as $42.85. Heineken shares last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 136,292 shares traded.
Heineken Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.
