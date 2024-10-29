Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth $58,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Up 1.2 %

HUBB opened at $449.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $461.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.