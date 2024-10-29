Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) PT Lowered to $13.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLF has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Herbalife Trading Up 3.2 %

HLF opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Herbalife by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

