HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $33.04 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $576.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 116,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

